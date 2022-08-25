Google Adds Content Guidelines To Education Q&A Structured Data Docs

Google has added a new section to the Education Q&A structured data documentation for content guidelines. Google added three higher-level content guidelines around this type of structured data.

Google said, "we created these Education Q&A content guidelines to ensure that our users are connected with learning resources that are relevant." Google added that if they find content that violates these guidelines, the search company will "respond appropriately, which may include taking manual action and not displaying your content in the education Q&A rich result on Google."

Here are those guidelines:

Education Q&A pages must follow the same content guidelines for Q&A pages.

Your page must contain education-related questions and answers. There must be at least one question and answer pairing on your page, and the answer must be related to and answer the user's question.

You are responsible for the accuracy and quality of your education Q&A pages through this feature. If a certain amount of your content is found to be inaccurate based on quality and pedagogical review processes, then all or a subset of your Q&A pages may not be eligible for this feature until you resolve the issues.

Google said you can use the Education Q&A structured data to help students better find your flashcard pages. To do this you need to add Quiz structured data to your flashcard pages. "Adding structured data makes your content eligible to appear in the Education Q&A carousel in Google Search results, Google Assistant, and Google Lens results," Google added.

