Google Adds Asian Owned Business Attribute For Business Profiles

Google has added yet another business attribute for Google Business Profiles - Asian-owned businesses. This is a new label that can be added to your business in Google Maps and Google Search "making it easier to find Asian-owned businesses in their own community," Google said.

Here is what this Asian-owned attribute looks like:

If you login to Google Business Profile, click on your business, go to the info tab and then edit your attributes you will see Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-led and women-led, LGBTQ+ Owned and Latino-ownned options. The new attribute is the LGBTQ+-owned attribute and note that the Family-led attribute is gone, here is a screenshot:

You can also add this through Google search by searching for your business then:

Go to your Business Profile.

Select Edit profile and then Business information.

Near the top, select the More tab.

Select the category you want to change.

Next to the attribute, select Yes or No.

When you're finished updating your attributes, select Save.

Here is a video Google made for this announcement:

Forum discussion at Twitter.