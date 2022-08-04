Google Adds Asian Owned Business Attribute For Business Profiles

Google has added yet another business attribute for Google Business Profiles - Asian-owned businesses. This is a new label that can be added to your business in Google Maps and Google Search "making it easier to find Asian-owned businesses in their own community," Google said.
Here is what this Asian-owned attribute looks like:
If you login to Google Business Profile, click on your business, go to the info tab and then edit your attributes you will see Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-led and women-led, LGBTQ+ Owned and Latino-ownned options. The new attribute is the LGBTQ+-owned attribute and note that the Family-led attribute is gone, here is a screenshot:
You can also add this through Google search by searching for your business then:
- Go to your Business Profile.
- Select Edit profile and then Business information.
- Near the top, select the More tab.
- Select the category you want to change.
- Next to the attribute, select Yes or No.
- When you're finished updating your attributes, select Save.
Here is a video Google made for this announcement:
