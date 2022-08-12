Google Tests More New Sitelink Designs

Aug 12, 2022
Google loves to test new designs and interfaces for the Sitelinks it shows in the snippets of its search results. This one shows larger rectangular curved buttons under the snippet to the sitelink.

This was spotted first by Quentin Aisbett on Twitter who shared this screenshot:

Brodie Clark noticed some more variations and posted those on Twitter:

Also Saad AK spotted it:

I cannot even count how many Google sitelink user interface designs I've seen over the years, can you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

