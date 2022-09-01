Google: Growth Of Microdata Is Fairly Stagnant

Ryan Levering who has been with Google for over 11 years working on structured data said on Twitter that the "growth of microdata is fairly stagnant." He did add "but it was still more seen on the web until last year."

Ryan said earlier "The world is not "moving on" from microdata. There still needs to be a way to annotate HTML inline."

Here is the context of this statement:

We (https://t.co/ooIuC1elTy) added this ages ago as workaround for shortfalls in Microdata syntax — it is why https://t.co/NMnMo6WvaQ says not to bother with it in RDFa notation since that has native support for listing several types on an entity. We should update it for JSON-LD! — Dan Brickley (@danbri) August 30, 2022

The world is not "moving on" from microdata. There still needs to be a way to annotate html inline. — Ryan Levering (@rrlevering) August 30, 2022

Growth of microdata is fairly stagnant but it was still more seen on the web until last year. There are use cases where you are literally annotating HTML content rather than mainly providing metadata where copying the complete textual contents can be off-putting for adoption. — Ryan Levering (@rrlevering) August 30, 2022

I found this conversation interesting, so I am highlighting it here.

