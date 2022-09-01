Google: Growth Of Microdata Is Fairly Stagnant

Sep 1, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Ryan Levering who has been with Google for over 11 years working on structured data said on Twitter that the "growth of microdata is fairly stagnant." He did add "but it was still more seen on the web until last year."

Ryan said earlier "The world is not "moving on" from microdata. There still needs to be a way to annotate HTML inline."

Here is the context of this statement:

I found this conversation interesting, so I am highlighting it here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google May Remove Word Count From Search Console News Article Content Errors
 
blog comments powered by Disqus