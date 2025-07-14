Google AI Overviews Now With Many Videos

Jul 14, 2025 - 7:11 am 1 by
Google

Google Robot Phone

Google is now showing not just short videos in AI Overviews but also longer-form videos in the AI Overviews. AI Overviews may show no videos or may show several videos as you scroll through the AI-generated response. Google AI Overviews can now show many videos in these AI-generated answers.

Gagan Ghotra posted some examples on X and wrote, "AI Overviews multiple YouTube videos in the answer." Here is a screenshot from his videocast:

Google Ai Overviews With Videos

Here are his videos of this in action:

Forum discussion at X.

 

