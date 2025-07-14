Google Ai Overviews With Videos

Google is now showing not just short videos in AI Overviews but also longer-form videos in the AI Overviews. AI Overviews may show no videos or may show several videos as you scroll through the AI-generated response. Google AI Overviews can now show many videos in these AI-generated answers.

Gagan Ghotra posted some examples on X and wrote, "AI Overviews multiple YouTube videos in the answer." Here is a screenshot from his videocast:

Here are his videos of this in action:

🆕 AI Overviews multiple YouTube videos in the answer. The usual structure is

heading -> paragraphs -> YouTube videos

and the same again .....



Mostly showing in AI Overviews which loads when clicking on dotted underlined words in answers that take to new search results… pic.twitter.com/lL0pz9lKlh — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) July 13, 2025

