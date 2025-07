Google Ai Overviews With Videos

Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is now showing not just short videos in AI Overviews but also longer-form videos in the AI Overviews. AI Overviews may show no videos or may show several videos as you scroll through the AI-generated response. Google AI Overviews can now show many videos in these AI-generated answers.

Gagan Ghotra posted some examples on X and wrote, "AI Overviews multiple YouTube videos in the answer." Here is a screenshot from his videocast:

Here are his videos of this in action:

🆕 AI Overviews multiple YouTube videos in the answer. The usual structure is

heading -> paragraphs -> YouTube videos

and the same again .....



Mostly showing in AI Overviews which loads when clicking on dotted underlined words in answers that take to new search results… pic.twitter.com/lL0pz9lKlh — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) July 13, 2025

