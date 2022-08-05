Google Business Listings Test Photo Overlay Interface In Web Search

Google seems to be testing overlaying the photos of some Google Business Profile listings in the web search results. Typically when you click on a photo in a Google Business Profile listing you are taken into the Google Maps interface to view the photos but this test simply overlays the photos on top of the web search results.

Personally, I cannot replicate this but Siddhant Gusain spotted this in the wild and posted a screenshot of it on Twitter (click on the image to enlarge):

I have no real comments about this over the other user experience but I wanted to share it so you all can see it.

