Google Image Search Now Uses Google Lens

Google Images at images.google.com now uses Google Lens when you click on the upload a photo icon. This has been coming for a long long time and is finally fully here.

9to5Google first reported this and I see it live as well. Go to images.google.com and click on the lens or camera icon. Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here are static images:

After you upload an image, Google will show you this:

There you can use Google Lens to zoom in by search, text or translate like we had for a few months now.

Earlier this year, Google began testing the Lens button in Google Search after telling us Lens will be integrated into Google Image Search a year ago. Google recently added the Lens search, text or translate feature.

Lens is so much better than the old Google reverse image search, so this is very nice to see.

