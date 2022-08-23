Google Core Web Vitals Report Adds URL Level Data For Examples URLs

Google announced on Twitter it has added URL-level data in the example URLs within the Google Core Web Vitals report. Plus Google added that it made some textual changes to the report "to make it clearer."

Google wrote "We're improving the Core Web Vitals report From today we'll start surfacing URL-level data in the example URLs, and we've made some textual changes to the report to make it clearer. Read more about the Core Web Vitals report at support.google.com/webmasters/answer/9205520.

Here is the screenshot that shows these URL-level data in the example URLs and some of those textual changes:

Danny Goodwin documented the changes to the help page if you want to dig into the more minor changes.

Forum discussion at Twitter & WebmasterWorld.