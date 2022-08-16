Google Tests Expandable Maps In Search & Tabs In Map Results (Again)

Aug 16, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is testing an expandable map feature in Google Search for when you see the map load in mobile search. This is instead of when you click on the map and it takes you into Google Maps, here Google is just expanding the map screen larger and adds a link to go to Google Maps. Also, Google is testing tabs in the business profile via in Google Maps.

This expandable map test was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath on Twitter, here is a GIF of it in action:

You can see that after it expands, there are buttons to Open in Maps and Driving Directions.

Also, Punit spotted tabs again in the Google Business Profile listing in Google Maps. We saw this back in June, here is his tweet on this:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

