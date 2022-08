Google Learning Video Structured Data Docs Breaks Out educationalLevel

Google has updated the Learning video structured data documentation to add the full list of supported academic values for educationalLevel. It now lists out the values per country, since each country has its own academic system.

The revised docs have a drop-down to see by country what those levels are for each country. It says "Each country has its own academic system. Set the educationalLevel to one of the supported academic level values, based on the applicable country for the video."

Here is the listing by country:

Country Supported values Algeria General Secondary and Technological Education (DZ)

Grade 10 (DZ)

Grade 11 (DZ)

Grade 12 (DZ)

Tertiary Education (DZ) Argentina Secondary School - Level Two (AR)

10th Grade (AR)

11th Grade (AR)

12th Grade (AR)

Higher Education (AR) Australia Senior Secondary School (AU)

Year 11 (AU)

Year 12 (AU)

University (AU) Austria Upper Secondary Education (AT)

9th Grade (AT)

10th Grade (AT)

11th Grade (AT)

12th Grade (AT)

Tertiary Education (AT) Azerbaijan Full Secondary Education (AZ)

10th Grade (AZ)

11th Grade (AZ)

Higher Education (AZ) Bahrain Secondary Stage (BH)

Grade 10 (BH)

Grade 11 (BH)

Grade 12 (BH)

Higher Education (BH) Bangladesh Secondary School (BD)

Class 9 (BD)

Class 10 (BD)

Higher Secondary College (BD)

Class 11 (BD)

Class 12 (BD)

Tertiary Education (BD) Belarus General Upper Secondary Education (BY)

Grade 10 (BY)

Grade 11 (BY)

Grade 12 (BY)

Higher Education (BY) Belgium Higher Education (BE) Bolivia Upper Secondary Education (BO)

9th Grade (BO)

10th Grade (BO)

11th Grade (BO)

12th Grade (BO)

Higher Education (BO) Bosnia and Herzegovina Secondary Education (BA)

Grade 10 (BA)

Grade 11 (BA)

Grade 12 (BA)

Grade 13 (BA)

Tertiary Education (BA) Brazil Upper-Secondary Education (BR)

10th Grade (BR)

11th Grade (BR)

12th Grade (BR)

Higher Education (BR) Bulgaria Secondary Education (BG)

8th Grade (BG)

9th Grade (BG)

10th Grade (BG)

11th Grade (BG)

12th Grade (BG)

Higher Education (BG) Canada Upper Secondary (CA)

Grade 10 (CA)

Grade 11 (CA)

Grade 12 (CA)

University (CA) Chile Upper Secondary Education (CL)

9th Grade (CL)

10th Grade (CL)

11th Grade (CL)

12th Grade (CL)

Tertiary Education (CL) Colombia Upper Secondary (CO)

11th Grade (CO)

12th Grade (CO)

Tertiary (CO) Costa Rica Higher Education (CR) Croatia Upper Secondary Education (HR)

9th Grade (HR)

10th Grade (HR)

11th Grade (HR)

12th Grade (HR) Cyprus Higher Education (CY) Czechia Upper Secondary Education (CZ)

Grade 9 (CZ)

Grade 10 (CZ)

Grade 11 (CZ)

Grade 12 (CZ)

Higher Education (CZ) Denmark Upper Secondary Education (DK)

11th Grade (DK)

12th Grade (DK)

13th Grade (DK)

Higher Education (DK) Dominican Republic Higher Education (DO)

Doctorate (DO) Ecuador Upper Secondary School (EC)

10th Grade (EC)

11th Grade (EC)

12th Grade (EC)

Tertiary Education (EC) Egypt Secondary Education (EG)

Grade 10 (EG)

Grade 11 (EG)

Grade 12 (EG)

Higher Education (EG) El Salvador Middle Education (SV)

10th Grade (SV)

11th Grade (SV)

Higher Education (SV) Estonia Secondary Education (EE)

10th Grade (EE)

11th Grade (EE)

12th Grade (EE)

Higher Education (EE) Finland Upper Secondary Education (FI)

11th Grade (FI)

12th Grade (FI)

Higher Education (FI) France Lycée (FR)

Seconde (FR)

Première (FR)

Terminale (FR) Georgia Secondary General Education (GE)

Grade 10 (GE)

Grade 11 (GE)

Grade 12 (GE)

Tertiary Education (GE) Germany Tertiary Education (DE) Ghana Senior Secondary School (GH)

Grade 10 (GH)

Grade 11 (GH)

Grade 12 (GH)

Higher Education (GH) Greece Upper Secondary School (GR)

10th Grade (GR)

11th Grade (GR)

12th Grade (GR)

Tertiary Education (GR) Guatemala Upper Secondary (GT)

Grade 10 (GT)

Grade 11 (GT)

Grade 12 (GT)

Higher Education (GT) Honduras Upper Secondary Education (HN)

Grade 10 (HN)

Grade 11 (HN)

Tertiary Education (HN) Hong Kong Senior Secondary (HK)

Secondary 4 (HK)

Secondary 5 (HK)

Secondary 6 (HK) Hungary Upper Secondary Education (HU)

9th Grade (HU)

10th Grade (HU)

11th Grade (HU)

12th Grade (HU)

13th Grade (HU)

Higher Education (HU) Iceland Upper Secondary Education (IS)

11th Grade (IS)

12th Grade (IS)

13th Grade (IS)

Higher Education (IS) India Junior High School (IN)

Class 9 (IN)

Class 10 (IN)

Senior High School (IN)

Class 11 (IN)

Class 12 (IN)

Undergraduate School (IN)

Graduate School (IN) Indonesia High School (ID)

10th Grade (ID)

11th Grade (ID)

12th Grade (ID)

Tertiary Education (ID) Iraq Preparatory Education (IQ)

Tenth Grade (IQ)

Eleventh Grade (IQ)

Twelfth Grade (IQ)

Higher Education (IQ) Ireland Senior Cycle (IE)

Transition Year (IE)

Fifth Year (IE)

Sixth Year (IE)

University (IE) Israel Secondary School (IL)

Grade 10 (IL)

Grade 11 (IL)

Grade 12 (IL)

University (IL)

Doctorate (IL) Italy Upper Secondary Education (IT)

9th Grade (IT)

10th Grade (IT)

11th Grade (IT)

12th Grade (IT)

13th Grade (IT)

Higher Education (IT) Jamaica Tertiary Education (JM) Japan Upper Secondary School (JP)

Grade 10 (JP)

Grade 11 (JP)

Grade 12 (JP)

Higher Education (JP) Jordan Secondary Education (JO)

Grade 11 (JO)

Grade 12 (JO)

Higher Education (JO)

Doctorate (JO) Kazakhstan Upper Secondary Education (KZ)

10th Grade (KZ)

11th Grade (KZ)

Tertiary Education (KZ) Kenya Higher Education (KE) Kuwait Secondary Education (KW)

Grade 10 (KW)

Grade 11 (KW)

Higher Education (KW) Latvia Upper Secondary Education (LV)

Grade 10 (LV)

Grade 11 (LV)

Grade 12 (LV)

Higher Education (LV) Lebanon Secondary Education (LB)

Grade 10 (LB)

Grade 11 (LB)

Grade 12 (LB)

Tertiary Education (LB) Libya Secondary Education (LY)

Grade 10 (LY)

Grade 11 (LY)

Grade 12 (LY)

Tertiary Education (LY) Liechtenstein High School (LI)

10th Grade (LI)

11th Grade (LI)

12th Grade (LI)

Tertiary Education (LI) Lithuania Upper Secondary Education (LT)

Grade 11 (LT)

Grade 12 (LT)

Higher Education (LT) Luxembourg Upper Secondary Education (LU)

4 G (LU)

3 G (LU)

2 G (LU)

1 G (LU)

Higher Education (LU) Malaysia Upper Secondary Education (MY)

Tenth Grade (MY)

Eleventh Grade (MY)

Twelfth Grade (MY)

Thirteenth Grade (MY)

University (MY) Malta Post-Secondary Education (MT)

Tertiary Education (MT)

Postgraduate Education (MT) Mexico Upper Secondary Education (MX)

Grade 10 (MX)

Grade 11 (MX)

Grade 12 (MX)

Tertiary Education (MX) Montenegro Secondary Education (ME)

10th Grade (ME)

11th Grade (ME)

12th Grade (ME)

13th Grade (ME)

Higher Education (ME) Morocco Upper Secondary (MA)

Grade 10 (MA)

Grade 11 (MA)

Grade 12 (MA)

Tertiary (MA) Nepal Secondary (NP)

Grade 9 (NP)

Grade 10 (NP)

Higher Secondary (NP)

Grade 11 (NP)

Grade 12 (NP) Netherlands Higher Education (NL) New Zealand University (NZ)

Doctorate (NZ) Nicaragua Higher Secondary Education (NI)

Grade 10 (NI)

Grade 11 (NI)

Tertiary Education (NI) Nigeria Senior Secondary Education (NG)

Grade 10 (NG)

Grade 11 (NG)

Grade 12 (NG)

University (NG)

Doctorate (NG) North Macedonia Secondary Education (MK)

Grade 9 (MK)

Grade 10 (MK)

Grade 11 (MK)

Higher Education (MK) Norway Upper Secondary Education (NO)

11th Grade (NO)

12th Grade (NO)

13th Grade (NO)

Higher Education (NO) Oman Secondary Education (OM)

Grade 11 (OM)

Grade 12 (OM)

Higher Education (OM)

Doctorate (OM) Pakistan Higher Secondary Education (PK)

Grade 11 (PK)

Grade 12 (PK)

University (PK) Panama Upper Secondary Level (PA)

Grade Ten (PA)

Grade Eleven (PA)

Grade Twelve (PA)

Higher Education (PA) Papua New Guinea Secondary (PG)

Grade 11 (PG)

Grade 12 (PG)

Tertiary (PG) Paraguay Upper Secondary Education (PY)

10th Grade (PY)

11th Grade (PY)

12th Grade (PY)

Tertiary Education (PY) Peru Higher Education (PE) Philippines Senior High School (PH)

Grade 11 (PH)

Grade 12 (PH)

Tertiary Education (PH) Poland Secondary Education (PL)

Grade 10 (PL)

Grade 11 (PL)

Grade 12 (PL)

Higher Education (PL) Portugal Secondary Education (PT)

10th Grade (PT)

11th Grade (PT)

12th Grade (PT)

Tertiary Education (PT) Puerto Rico High School (PR)

Higher Education (PR) Qatar Secondary Education (QA)

Grade 10 (QA)

Grade 11 (QA)

Grade 12 (QA)

University (QA)

Doctorate (QA) Romania Secondary School (RO)

Class IX (RO)

Class X (RO)

Class XI (RO)

Class XII (RO)

Higher Education (RO) Russia Upper Secondary Education (RU)

Grade 10 (RU)

Grade 11 (RU)

Postsecondary and Tertiary Education (RU) Saudi Arabia Secondary Education (SA)

10th Grade (SA)

11th Grade (SA)

12th Grade (SA)

Tertiary Education (SA) Senegal Upper Secondary Education (SN)

Grade 11 (SN)

Grade 12 (SN)

Grade 13 (SN)

Tertiary Education (SN) Serbia Secondary Education (RS)

9th Grade (RS)

10th Grade (RS)

11th Grade (RS)

12th Grade (RS)

Higher Education (RS) Singapore Post-secondary Education (SG) Slovakia Upper Secondary Education (SK)

10th Grade (SK)

11th Grade (SK)

12th Grade (SK)

13th Grade (SK)

Higher Education (SK) Slovenia Upper Secondary Education (SI)

Grade 10 (SI)

Grade 11 (SI)

Grade 12 (SI)

Grade 13 (SI)

Tertiary Education (SI) South Africa Further Education and Training (ZA)

Grade 10 (ZA)

Grade 11 (ZA)

Grade 12 (ZA)

Higher Education and Training (ZA) South Korea High School (KR)

10th Grade (KR)

11th Grade (KR)

12th Grade (KR)

Higher Education (KR) Spain Upper Secondary Education (ES)

Grade 11 (ES)

Grade 12 (ES)

Tertiary education (ES) Sri Lanka Senior Secondary (LK)

Grade 10 (LK)

Grade 11 (LK)

Collegiate (LK)

Grade 12 (LK)

Grade 13 (LK)

Tertiary Education (LK) Sweden Upper Secondary School (SE)

10th Grade (SE)

11th Grade (SE)

12th Grade (SE)

University (SE) Switzerland Upper Secondary Level (CH)

Grade-1 (CH)

Grade-2 (CH)

Grade-3 (CH)

Tertiary Level (CH) Taiwan Senior High School (TW)

10th Grade (TW)

11th Grade (TW)

12th Grade (TW)

Tertiary Education (TW) Tanzania Lower Secondary (TZ)

Grade 8 (TZ)

Grade 9 (TZ)

Grade 10 (TZ)

Grade 11 (TZ)

Grade 12 (TZ)

Upper Secondary (TZ)

University (TZ)

Doctorate (TZ) Thailand Upper Secondary (TH)

Tenth Grade (TH)

Eleventh Grade (TH)

Twelfth Grade (TH)

Higher Education (TH) Tunisia Secondary Education (TN)

Tenth Grade (TN)

Eleventh Grade (TN)

Twelfth Grade (TN)

Tertiary Education (TN) Turkey Secondary Education (TR)

9th Grade (TR)

10th Grade (TR)

11th Grade (TR)

12th Grade (TR)

Higher Education (TR) Uganda Upper Secondary Education (UG)

12th Grade (UG)

13th Grade (UG)

Post-Secondary Education (UG) Ukraine Secondary Last School (UA)

10th Grade (UA)

11th Grade (UA)

12th Grade (UA)

Higher Education (UA) United Arab Emirates Secondary School (AE)

Grade 10 (AE)

Grade 11 (AE)

Grade 12 (AE)

Higher Education (AE) United States High School (US)

Ninth Grade (US)

Tenth Grade (US)

Eleventh Grade (US)

Twelfth Grade (US)

College (US)

Graduate School (US) Venezuela Upper Secondary School (VE)

Tenth Grade (VE)

Eleventh Grade (VE)

Twelfth Grade (VE)

Higher Education School (VE) Vietnam Upper Secondary Education (VN)

Tenth Grade (VN)

Eleventh Grade (VN)

Twelfth Grade (VN)

Tertiary Education (VN) Yemen Secondary Education (YE)

Grade 10 (YE)

Grade 11 (YE)

Grade 12 (YE)

Post-Secondary Education (YE) Zimbabwe Tertiary Education (ZW)

Only one of these nonacademic values may be specified as educationalLevel.

Beginner: No prior knowledge is needed to understand the content

Intermediate: Some knowledge might be needed to understand the content

Advanced: This content is targeted towards advanced learners that have prior knowledge in the topic

