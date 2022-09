Dual Google People Also Ask Results In Different Languages

Google seems to be testing or launching, showing dual people also ask boxes in the Google Search results. One people also ask box is in English and, in this case, the other is in Hindi.

This was spotted by Chanda Verma on Twitter who posted this screenshot showing it in action (click to enlarge it):

I don't think I've seen this before but maybe I am forgetting?

Forum discussion at Twitter.