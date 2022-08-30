Did Google Remove The Maps Review-Gating Policy?

Aug 30, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Chris Silver Smith noticed how Google has updated its Google Maps contributed content policy and removed a line that prohibited review-gating. The line that was removed was "don't discourage or prohibit negative reviews or selectively solicit positive reviews from customers."

Chris posted on Twitter saying "It appears Google has removed its policy that specifically banned review-gating. Compare the Dec '21 copy of the policy (right) with current (left)." Here share this screenshot of the policies:

Mike Blumenthal did explain that some policies were moved, but this was left out:

So I asked Google about this and Google explained the fake engagement policy does write "Contributions to Google Maps should reflect a genuine experience at a place or business. Fake engagement is not allowed and will be removed."

The policy notes that this includes:

  • Paying, incentivizing or encouraging the posting of content that does not represent a genuine experience.
  • Content that is not based on a real experience and does not accurately represent the location or product in question.
  • Content that has been incentivized by a business in exchange for discounts, free goods and/or services.
  • Content that has been posted by a competitor to undermine a business or product’s reputation.
  • Content that has been posted from multiple accounts to manipulate a place’s rating.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

