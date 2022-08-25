Google Expanded From Sources Across The Web Feature

Google has this "from sources across the web" box that shows sites that cover a specific topic in this grid list view. You can click on a specific site to expand and show recent stories from that site on that topic.

Here is a screenshot you can click on to make it larger that shows the from sources across the web Google box:

Here is what it looks like when you click on a site to expand it:

I don't think this is super new but I don't think I've covered this yet. This was spotted by Krishna Murari and posted on Twitter. You can try it for a search on [resources to learn SEO].

