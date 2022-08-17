Google Search Timer & Stopwatch Started Ticking Again

30 days ago, the Google Search timer and stopwatch feature stopped working. Well, I am glad to report, that the stopwatch was fixed and it is now working again.

I literally checked a couple of times a day and now it is working. Here is a GIF of it in action for a search on [set a timer for 10 minutes].

Just a note, the title or tab of the page actually counts down as well, which is a nice touch Google seemed to have added. This way you can see in the tab what the timer is up to without bring the tab to the front.

Danny Sullivan of Google also tweeted about this:

Welcome back "Google set a timer for X minutes." Kudos to the team that worked to get this working again. pic.twitter.com/I6V8bZCm7i — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) August 17, 2022

