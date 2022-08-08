Google Search Image Preview Overlay Now Fully Live In Web Search Results

Several days ago we reported how Google was testing a web search feature for the image pack that keeps you within web search when you click on a specific image. Well, this image preview pack overlay feature seems to be fully live for me and others.

Shay Harel from RankRanger noticed it was fully live and I can confirm, it seems fully live on all browsers. When you search in Google search for any query that triggers an image search box and then click on the image, instead of taking you to Google Images on a new screen, Google overlays this preview box.

Here is what it looks like, click to enlarge:

Shay Haral notified me of this in this tweet:

.@rustybrick

it seems like the image pack preview on the right of the web search has been rolled out to everyone.



Did this happen over the weekend or it's just me seeing it live just now?https://t.co/SK4JArKQ5x — Shay Harel (@RangerShay) August 8, 2022

Do you all see it?

Forum discussion at Twitter.