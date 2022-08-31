Google Adds Products Section To Business Profile Guidelines

Aug 31, 2022
Google has added a new section for products to the Google Business Profile guidelines. The section says "If you run a retail business, you can show nearby shoppers what you sell by adding your in-store products to your Business Profile at no charge."

You can see those guidelines over here that say:

You can add in-store products to your Business Profile in two ways:

  • Manually upload your products with the Product Editor.
  • Simply add your products with Pointy.

Both methods must adhere to the following guidelines:

  • Products submitted via Product Editor or Pointy must adhere to the Shopping Ads Policy.
  • We do not allow content related to regulated products and services, including alcohol, tobacco products, gambling, financial services, pharmaceuticals and unapproved supplements, or health/medical devices.
  • Submitting products that violate Google's policy may result in removal of the entire product catalog, including products that aren't in violation.

Stefan Somborac spotted this and posted it on Twitter:

