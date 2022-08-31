Google Adds Products Section To Business Profile Guidelines

Google has added a new section for products to the Google Business Profile guidelines. The section says "If you run a retail business, you can show nearby shoppers what you sell by adding your in-store products to your Business Profile at no charge."
You can see those guidelines over here that say:
You can add in-store products to your Business Profile in two ways:
- Manually upload your products with the Product Editor.
- Simply add your products with Pointy.
Both methods must adhere to the following guidelines:
- Products submitted via Product Editor or Pointy must adhere to the Shopping Ads Policy.
- We do not allow content related to regulated products and services, including alcohol, tobacco products, gambling, financial services, pharmaceuticals and unapproved supplements, or health/medical devices.
- Submitting products that violate Google's policy may result in removal of the entire product catalog, including products that aren't in violation.
Stefan Somborac spotted this and posted it on Twitter:
Google updated the Guidelines for Business Profiles with a new section: Products.— Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) August 30, 2022
Google wants you to add product information to your Business Profiles!
Either:
1.) Manually add products with Product Editor (in your Business Profile)
- OR -
2.) Add products using Pointy
Read the new Products section in the Guidelines document here:https://t.co/GJPpx9UCtI— Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) August 30, 2022
