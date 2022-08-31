Google Adds Products Section To Business Profile Guidelines

Google has added a new section for products to the Google Business Profile guidelines. The section says "If you run a retail business, you can show nearby shoppers what you sell by adding your in-store products to your Business Profile at no charge."

You can see those guidelines over here that say:

You can add in-store products to your Business Profile in two ways:

Manually upload your products with the Product Editor.

Simply add your products with Pointy.

Both methods must adhere to the following guidelines:

Products submitted via Product Editor or Pointy must adhere to the Shopping Ads Policy.

We do not allow content related to regulated products and services, including alcohol, tobacco products, gambling, financial services, pharmaceuticals and unapproved supplements, or health/medical devices.

Submitting products that violate Google's policy may result in removal of the entire product catalog, including products that aren't in violation.

Stefan Somborac spotted this and posted it on Twitter:

Google updated the Guidelines for Business Profiles with a new section: Products.



Google wants you to add product information to your Business Profiles!



Either:

1.) Manually add products with Product Editor (in your Business Profile)

- OR -

2.) Add products using Pointy



1/3 — Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) August 30, 2022

Read the new Products section in the Guidelines document here:https://t.co/GJPpx9UCtI



3/3 — Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) August 30, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.