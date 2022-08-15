Google Search Console Validate Fix Now Back

Aug 15, 2022 • 8:09 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google has reenabled the validate fix feature in Google Search Console just now. It was not there a couple of hours ago and has been not working since the beginning of this month but now it is back.

Here is a screenshot of Google no longer showing the notice that it does not work and you can see the active "validate fix" button:

click for full size

Here is what it looked like for most of this month:

click for full size

So this probably means that the new classifications are live in Search Console.

Yes, I see the new classifications with a new "tour" button to get you to learn about these changes, Brodie also tweeted about it:

Here is a screenshot I took:

click for full size

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: A few hours later, Google has confirmed this on Twitter:

Also, note this please:

