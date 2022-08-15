Google Search Console Validate Fix Now Back

Google has reenabled the validate fix feature in Google Search Console just now. It was not there a couple of hours ago and has been not working since the beginning of this month but now it is back.

Here is a screenshot of Google no longer showing the notice that it does not work and you can see the active "validate fix" button:

Here is what it looked like for most of this month:

So this probably means that the new classifications are live in Search Console.

We're preparing to migrate all Search Console properties to the updated item classification in approximately 2 weeks. In order to do it smoothly, we are going to disable task validation of index coverage issues until we finish the migration. Thanks for your understanding. https://t.co/FWHxLcoNfl — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) August 1, 2022

Yes, I see the new classifications with a new "tour" button to get you to learn about these changes, Brodie also tweeted about it:

Whoa, this looks awesome. I'm now starting to see the new Google Search Console 'Coverage' report changes in action. Log in now and select 'start tour' to see what has changed. Interesting seeing the new item classifications in there (showing as either website/Google's systems). pic.twitter.com/1SPKYNJAsA — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) August 15, 2022

Here is a screenshot I took:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: A few hours later, Google has confirmed this on Twitter:

We completed the migration. Read more about all the changes related to Search Console's updated issue categorization, including new changes to the Coverage (Page indexing) report https://t.co/m2CakCmVoe https://t.co/FWHxLcoNfl — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) August 15, 2022

Also, note this please: