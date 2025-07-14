Google is either testing showing link cards only within AI Mode or it might be a bug. Randomly over the past few weeks or so, I've seen reports of people noticing AI Mode responses without any content, but instead just the link cards. I assume the AI had some sort of issue generating the content?
I mean, this has to be a bug, right?
Let me share some examples but I am missing some from everyone who sent it to me.
Shyam noticed this on June 30th on X - here is his screenshot:
I tried to replicate this query and I got a response:
And then Tamara Hellgren, the Head of Content Strategy at Momentic, sent me these examples last Friday:
I assume this is a bug where Google has issues generating the AI generated response but is able to show the sources only? I cannot imagine this is intentional.
