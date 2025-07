Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is either testing showing link cards only within AI Mode or it might be a bug. Randomly over the past few weeks or so, I've seen reports of people noticing AI Mode responses without any content, but instead just the link cards. I assume the AI had some sort of issue generating the content?

I mean, this has to be a bug, right?

Let me share some examples but I am missing some from everyone who sent it to me.

Shyam noticed this on June 30th on X - here is his screenshot:

I tried to replicate this query and I got a response:

And then Tamara Hellgren, the Head of Content Strategy at Momentic, sent me these examples last Friday:

I assume this is a bug where Google has issues generating the AI generated response but is able to show the sources only? I cannot imagine this is intentional.

Forum discussion at X.