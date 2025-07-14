Google AI Mode With Link Cards Only - A Bug?

Jul 14, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Ai Mode

Google is either testing showing link cards only within AI Mode or it might be a bug. Randomly over the past few weeks or so, I've seen reports of people noticing AI Mode responses without any content, but instead just the link cards. I assume the AI had some sort of issue generating the content?

I mean, this has to be a bug, right?

Let me share some examples but I am missing some from everyone who sent it to me.

Shyam noticed this on June 30th on X - here is his screenshot:

Google Ai Mode Response Links Only

I tried to replicate this query and I got a response:

Google Ai Mode Response

And then Tamara Hellgren, the Head of Content Strategy at Momentic, sent me these examples last Friday:

Google Ai Mode Response Links Only3

Google Ai Mode Response Links Only2

I assume this is a bug where Google has issues generating the AI generated response but is able to show the sources only? I cannot imagine this is intentional.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Analytics API New Metadata Incomplete Data Points

Jul 15, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense PIN Verification Issues

Jul 15, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Now Requests Text/WhatsApp Number During Setup

Jul 15, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 14, 2025

Jul 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google June 2025 Core Update Volatility Remains Heated Through Weekend

Jul 14, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Updates Merchant Return Policies & Loyalty Programs

Jul 14, 2025 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google AI Overviews Now With Many Videos
Next Story: Google Local Service Ads Reviews Now Managed By Business Profiles

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.