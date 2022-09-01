Google May Remove Word Count From Search Console News Article Content Errors

Sep 1, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Search Console has a Google News specific article content error named "Article too short." In that section, it offers a recommendation to "make sure your articles have more than 80 words." Google's Danny Sullivan said they may remove that reference because "people shouldn't be stressing about word count," he said on Twitter.

Here is a screenshot:

click for full size

As Google said numerous times, word count is not a ranking factor and this reference is confusing based on previous Google advice. So Danny Sullivan said Google may remove this reference.

Here is the context around this confusion:

An article that is 80 words is even short for my standards, and I write short.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 31, 2022
 
blog comments powered by Disqus