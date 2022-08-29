Google: Adding Video Structured Data Won't Make Your Video More Prominent

Google's John Mueller said that adding video structured data to pages with videos on them will not make that video more prominent on that page. This comes from a video indexing issue notice in Google Search Console.

John was asked "For “Google could not determine the prominent video on the page” issues...video schema isn't mentioned as a potential fix. Would adding video schema help Google in regards to this?"

John responded on Twitter "If it's not prominent on the page, then adding structured data wouldn't make it more prominent."

If it's not prominent on the page, then adding structured data wouldn't make it more prominent. — 🍟 johnmu (personal) updated for 2022 🍟 (@JohnMu) August 23, 2022

The specific error is an indexing status issue named "Google could not determine the prominent video on the page." Google explained Google was unable to find a video that could be considered prominent enough to qualify as the video for this page. Google said it recommends fixing other issues before fixing this one. In some cases, this issue might be caused by rendering issues in Googlebot, so you might not be able to fix it, but you should ensure that the video is reasonably prominent on your page. Try using the URL Inspection report's live test on your page and examine the screenshot to see the page as Google sees it. (Inspect the page URL, then click Test live URL > View tested page > Screenshot). If the video is outside of the initial screen position, you'll need to try another test method.

