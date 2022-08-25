Google's John Mueller said that the Google quality raters guidelines are "not a collection of ranking tips." He said the quality raters guidelines "can be useful" to think about but again, they are not just a list of ranking tips.

John wrote this on Twitter "My recommendation would be to read the quality raters guidelines. It's not a collection of ranking tips, but it can be useful in thinking about topics like these." This was in response to some questions about sticking to a specific topic on the site.

Here are those tweets:

My recommendation would be to read the quality raters guidelines. It's not a collection of ranking tips, but it can be useful in thinking about topics like these. — 🥔 johnmu (personal) updated for 2022 🥔 (@JohnMu) August 21, 2022

So I took the tweet a bit out of context, intentionally, but it is true - the quality raters guidelines are not a collection of ranking tips from Google.

