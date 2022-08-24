Google Adds "View All Business Profiles" In Web Search Results

As Google continues to migrate off of the old Google My Business manager to the web search interface to manage your business, Google keeps adding subtle but more features. Now, when you search [my business] in Google, Google will show you a link to "View All Business Profiles" in the web search results, instead of just showing you three profiles.

Ben Fisher spotted this and wrote on Twitter "Big news for Google Business Profiles, when the in search experience rolled out, you could only see 3 profiles when you searched for "my business" Now you see them all! Click on "view all business profiles"Found by @StefanSomborac."

Here is a screenshot I took:

Google will also show you how many new reviews you have for your profiles:

Is this new, Sir? pic.twitter.com/miSpovz7mU — Syed M. Amir Hassan (@SyedMAmirHassa1) August 17, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.