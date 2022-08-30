Sub-Reviews: Google Local Reviews By Category & Attribute

Google is asking some Google Local Guides to leave sub-reviews about a single business listing. So Google might ask the local guide about the restrooms in the restaurant or the if the place is dog friendly.

This was spotted by Colan Neislen who shared this on Twitter. He wrote "I was prompted to add sub reviews about these subcategories and it broke them out separately in the review."

Here is the screenshot he shared:

I know Google has broken reviews into categories using its own algorithms but I didn't know Google asks for reviews about specific attributes of a business listing.

