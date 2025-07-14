Google Ads with Gmail has this feature that you can now click one button to apply a recommendation for your Google Ads. The scary part, you don't even need to open the email to apply this recommendation, so you are kind of applying them blindly.

This was spotted by Jyll Saskin Gales who posted a GIF of it in action on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed - here is the GIF:

This just seems so dangerous to use and mindboggling Google would even let advertisers do this.

Here are some comments about this feature - which I strongly recommend you do not use:

Hana Kobzová: "Pretty sure my calendar says July, but it feels like a second April Fool’s Day this year."

Lori Gilstrap: "That's why agencies need a script in place to know if these changes are happening. Too many things can go wrong if Auto-Apply or all the other recommendations are enabled. It's unfortunate Google continues sending these emails out!"

Jessica Budde: "I can think of several new reactions that would be appropriate for LI to add based on this post alone."

Barbara Galiza: "Omg no way, is this for real??"

Krasimir Manolov: "Ohh that's dangerous 😬 I imagine there will be a lot of people that click there to open the email and not realise it."

Kristy Allen: "This is going to cause some rather large issues!"

Navah Hopkins: "This feels like an appropriate time to remind folks about the ad platforms beyond Google."

