Google's John Mueller: No Recent Search Algorithms Focused On Links Outside Of Webspam

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that he is not aware of any recent search algorithm update that focused on links, outside of webspam algorithms. He said this when someone asked how relevant links will be in the future to Google's ranking algorithm.

Well, first, John shared a poem on links and signals, which I will embed below. But the question was "how relevant will links be signal-wise to google on what’s quality content in say 5 years?"

John replied "we have a lot of signals for search, and I don't know of any update focused on links recently (other than webspam updates regarding links)."

So maybe almost all those core updates, product reviews update, helpful content updates and other recent updates did not focus some or at all on links?

Here is the poem:

It's links,

in a big web with bots.

It has the juice.

I can't imagine a more beautiful thing.

It's links.

I can tell you all about them.

I mean, look at this thing.



When I tried it with JavaScript everything changed. — 🍟 johnmu (personal) updated for 2022 🍟 (@JohnMu) August 30, 2022

I guess he didn't want someone at Google to interpret the poem?

