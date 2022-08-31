Google's John Mueller: No Recent Search Algorithms Focused On Links Outside Of Webspam

Aug 31, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that he is not aware of any recent search algorithm update that focused on links, outside of webspam algorithms. He said this when someone asked how relevant links will be in the future to Google's ranking algorithm.

Well, first, John shared a poem on links and signals, which I will embed below. But the question was "how relevant will links be signal-wise to google on what’s quality content in say 5 years?"

John replied "we have a lot of signals for search, and I don't know of any update focused on links recently (other than webspam updates regarding links)."

So maybe almost all those core updates, product reviews update, helpful content updates and other recent updates did not focus some or at all on links?

Here is the poem:

I guess he didn't want someone at Google to interpret the poem?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

