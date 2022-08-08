Google Local Spam Now Includes Duplicate Photos, Posts, Videos, and Logos

Google has updated its Business Profile posts content policy to specify that Google now considers duplicate photos, posts, videos, and logos as spam. If you have duplicate photos, posts, videos, and logos on your Google Business Profile, your post may be removed but your listing won't be suspended.

You can see the updated content over here:

The previous version did not have that line of text.

This might be the reason there is a spike in rejections of Google Business Profiles posts suggests Joy Hawkins:

We have been hearing a ton of complaints about rejected posts recently. If you're using logos in your images or stock photos ("duplicate photos"), that could be why. https://t.co/ajVe9VfkZj — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) August 5, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.