Google Local Spam Now Includes Duplicate Photos, Posts, Videos, and Logos

Aug 8, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google has updated its Business Profile posts content policy to specify that Google now considers duplicate photos, posts, videos, and logos as spam. If you have duplicate photos, posts, videos, and logos on your Google Business Profile, your post may be removed but your listing won't be suspended.

You can see the updated content over here:

click for full size

The previous version did not have that line of text.

This might be the reason there is a spike in rejections of Google Business Profiles posts suggests Joy Hawkins:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

