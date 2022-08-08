Google Now Supports Pros and Cons Structured Data For Reviews Pages

Aug 8, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google now supports new structured data for pros and cons of editorial review pages. This new markup can be validated in the Rich Results testing tool and other Search Console tools (I assume).

Also, Google will prioritize supplied structured data provided by you over automatically extracted data for pros and cons that Google previously showed in Google Search. So it probably makes sense for you to tell Google what pros and cons you want to display in Google Search over Google trying to guess.

When you markup your pros and cons, Google may (or may not) show this rich results markup for your snippets. It would look like this:

The help doc for Google product structured data has been updated to mention pros and cons saying "Pros and cons: Help people see a high-level summary of the pros and cons of an editorial product review." "While Google tries to automatically understand the pros and cons of an editorial product review, you can explicitly provide this information by adding the positiveNotes and/or negativeNotes properties to your nested product review. Be sure to follow the pros and cons guidelines," Google added.

If you add pros and cons this structured data, you must follow these guidelines, Google said:

  • Currently, only editorial product review pages are eligible for the pros and cons appearance in Search, not merchant product pages or customer product reviews.
  • There must be at least two statements about the product. It can be any combination of positive and/or negative statements (for example, ItemList markup with two positive statements is valid).
  • The pros and cons must be visible to users on the page.

The pros and cons appearance is available in Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, and Turkish in all countries where Google Search is available.

Some interesting feedback from the SEO community:

