Google: Soft 404s Do Waste Crawl Budget

Aug 29, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's Gary Illyes said on the latest Search Off The Record podcast that soft 404s, pages Google thinks are 404s but return a 200 server status code, do waste crawl budget. However, 404s or 410s do not waste crawl budget, Gary added.

This came up at the 26:10 mark in the video where Gary said, "404/410, they don't waste crawl budget." He added, "neither do robotted URLs because we didn't get back anything, just a status code."

But when it comes to soft 404s, he said "if you do with, on the other hand, a soft 404, that's a good job. You're not putting anything in the index and wasted crawl budget."

Hat tip to Glenn Gabe for this:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Adding Video Structured Data Won't Make Your Video More Prominent
 
blog comments powered by Disqus