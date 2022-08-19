Google To Launch Fifth Product Reviews Update Just Weeks After The Last Update

Google has announced it will be launching the fifth Product Reviews update in the coming weeks, which would be just a few weeks after Google finished rolling out the last product reviews update, the July 2022 Product Reviews update, on August 2nd.

Google told us the goal is to roll out this fifth product reviews update the week of August 29th, so I am not sure yet if it will be named the August 2022 Product Reviews update or the September 2022 Product Reviews update yet. Google will post when it goes live and ends on its search updates page or hopefully also tweet about it.

Google wrote "We know product reviews can play an important role in helping you make a decision on something to buy." "We've continued to refine these systems, and in the coming weeks, we'll roll out another update to make it even easier to find high-quality, original reviews. We'll continue this work to make sure you find the most useful information when you’re researching a purchase on the web," Google added.

If you look at the timeline for the previous Product Reviews Updates:

So we had seven months between the first and second product reviews update, then just under four months between the second and third product reviews update, and then just over four months between the third and fourth product reviews update. This fifth update is coming about a month after the last product reviews update - so it is super soon.

Why so soon? Well, there have been a lot of rumblings that the last product reviews update was just off.

Google did not say this fifth update fixes any of that, but rather this is just another update to it all.

So be on the lookout for the fifth product reviews update coming in the next couple of weeks.

Forum discussion at Twitter.