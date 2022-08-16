Google Merchant Center Policy For Missing Return/Refund Policy Or Insufficient Contact Info Updated

Google has updated its Google Merchant Center policy for free listings only specific to the "Insufficient contact information" or the "Missing return and refund policy." Free listings will no longer be disapproved but instead, they may "have limited visibility on Google," Google wrote.

Google posted that these "enforcement type has changed for the free listings policies. However, the policies themselves have not changed." Google explained "Previously, Merchant Center accounts with the "Insufficient contact information" or the "Missing return and refund policy" issue were automatically disapproved. Now, free listings accounts with these issue statuses will remain active, but their products will have limited visibility on Google. This policy change applies to free listings only."

Google added that the "Insufficient contact information" issue status means that customers can not find out how to contact you on your website in at least one way. Google provided examples of how they should be able to contact you on your website include, but are not limited to: a contact us form, a link to your business profile on social media, an email address, or a phone number. Business information, such as a physical store address and a verified phone number, must also be available in your Merchant Center account or your third-party platform (if applicable), Google wrote.

With the "Missing return and refund policy" issue status means that your website doesn't have return and refund information. Your website must clearly state how you handle these actions, including all requirements and any timelines. If returns and refunds aren't accepted, you will need to clearly state this on your website, Google added.

Forum discussion at Twitter.