We had a few unconfirmed but big Google search ranking updates but we are still waiting on an official core update, which seems unlikely. Google did have a search serving issue they confirmed early in the month.

Google Search Console had a number of issues this month but they did release a new query groups report in Search Console Insights.

Google expanded AI Mode to more people, Liz Reid was interviewed not once but twice and so was Robby Stein, here also. Google Voice Search got a big upgrade and Nano Bannana came to Google Lens.

On the local side, reviews are disappearing and we don't know why. Google added a negative review extorion form for those bad actors. Google Business Profiles has new insights and more.

Finally, Google reported insane earnings with their first $100B quarter but a judge did not rule it its favor this month over the ad tech monopoly case.

Those were the some of the larger changes over the past month, make sure to check out the October 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed that.

Here are the bigger Google SEO stories from the past 30 days:

Google Algorithm Updates:

Google SEO: Google Search Console: Google AI Features: Google Search Features & Interface: Google Local & Business Profiles: Google Business:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

