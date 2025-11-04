We had a few unconfirmed but big Google search ranking updates but we are still waiting on an official core update, which seems unlikely. Google did have a search serving issue they confirmed early in the month.
Google Search Console had a number of issues this month but they did release a new query groups report in Search Console Insights.
Google expanded AI Mode to more people, Liz Reid was interviewed not once but twice and so was Robby Stein, here also. Google Voice Search got a big upgrade and Nano Bannana came to Google Lens.
On the local side, reviews are disappearing and we don't know why. Google added a negative review extorion form for those bad actors. Google Business Profiles has new insights and more.
Finally, Google reported insane earnings with their first $100B quarter but a judge did not rule it its favor this month over the ad tech monopoly case.
Those were the some of the larger changes over the past month, make sure to check out the October 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed that.
Here are the bigger Google SEO stories from the past 30 days:
Google Algorithm Updates:
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Around October 28th - Halloween Update
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up From October 15th To 17th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up October 7th & 8th
- Google's More Core Updates, More Often, Seems Unlikely
- Google Confirms Google Search Serving Issue
- Google's Robby Stein On SEO For AI Mode & AI Overviews
- Google Goldmine Search Content Ranking System?
- Disney Google Sitelinks Blackhat SEO Hack Still Live
- Reminder: Google On Case Sensitivity For URLs
- Google's John Mueller On Best CMSs For SEO
- Google: Links, Site Moves & Technical SEO Don't Fix Quality Issues
- Google Adds Help Page For Discover Feed Source
- Why Google Search Console LCP Is Not Wrong, According To Google
- Google Read Aloud User Agent Updates Which Services Use It
- Google Adds Google NotebookLM To User-Triggered Fetchers
- Google PSA: Verify Your Hosted Cloud Provider Host In Search Console
- Query Groups Report Comes To Google Search Console Insights
- Google Search Console Performance Report Stuck At Sunday October 19
- Google Search Console Crawl Stats Missing Day Of Data
- GA4 Surge In Organic Search Traffic But Search Console Flat
- Google AI Mode Expands To 35 New Languages & 40 Countries
- Watch Google's Liz Reid Interviewed By WSJ On AI Search, Ad Clicks, Publishers
- Google's Elizabeth Reid Interviewed On AI, Search, Blue Links, SEO & More
- Google's Robby Stein On AI Not Replacing Search, AI Within Search, SEO For AI
- Google Voice Search Now Powered By Speech-to-Retrieval (S2R)
- Google Sending Push Notifications That Go To AI Mode Searches
- Google AI Mode Tests Text Selection For Follow Up Questions
- Google AI Mode Tests Different Colored Map Pins
- Google AI Mode Fantasy Sports Updated & ChatGPT GPT-5 Instant Improved
- OpenAI Launches Browser - ChatGPT Atlas With Search Powered By Google
- Nano Banana Comes To Google Search Via Google Lens
- Google Ask AI Mode Anything Explore Carousel
- Test: Google AI Overviews Show More Button Jumps Into AI Mode
- Google Try On Adds Shoes & Expands To Australia, Canada and Japan
- Google Confirms Testing AI Generated Snippets But Missing AI Label A Bug
- Google Rolls Out Early Access To Gemini For Home Voice Assistant
- Google Search Adds Price Tracking Graph For Each Retailer
- Google AI Overviews With Sticky Citations As You Scroll
- Google Search Rolls Out Emoji Answer Box
- Reviews Disappearing Within Google - Google Fixing
- New: Google Business Profile Report Negative Review Extortion Scams
- New Google Business Profiles Insights
- Google Business Profiles What's Happening Feature Expands
- Google Business Profiles Quick Google Posts Across Multiple Profiles
- Schedule Google Posts In Google Business Profiles Tests
- Google Business Profile Performance Report Missing Oct 14 - 16 Call Data
- Google Ad Revenue Up 13% & Bing Ads Revenue Up 16%
- Ad Tech Monopoly: Judge Rules Google Can't Relitigate Core Antitrust Facts
- Google Hiring Google Discover User Generated Content Engineer
- Publishers Say Google Used Their Data to Cheat Them, Raptive Lawsuit
