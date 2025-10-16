Google Read Aloud User Agent Updates Which Services Use It

Google has updated the list of Google products and services that use the Google Read Aloud user agent. The updated page also says that the "service provides an audio version of web pages by understanding their content through help of AI" but adds, "no data from the page is retained for AI model training."

The Google Read Aloud service is used by:

  • Google Chrome on Android
  • Google app on Android
  • Google app on iOS
  • Google Go
  • Google Read it
  • and other Google text-to-speech services

The old version of the page wrote:

Google-Read-Aloud is the user agent for the Google Read Aloud service. This service enables reading web pages using text-to-speech (TTS). This service is activated when an end user has TTS enabled and visits a page. The Read Aloud service is used by Google Go, Google Read it, Read Aloud on the Google app, and other Google text-to-speech services.

The new version reads:

Google-Read-Aloud is the user agent for the Google Read Aloud service. This service provides an audio version of web pages by understanding their content through help of AI (no data from the page is retained for AI model training), and using text-to-speech (TTS) technology. This service is activated when an end user has TTS enabled and visits a page. The Read Aloud service is used by Google Chrome on Android, Google app on Android, Google app on IOS, Google Go, Google Read it, and other Google text-to-speech services.

