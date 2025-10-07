Google Ask AI Mode Anything Explore Carousel

Google Robot Exploring

Google Search is testing a new carousel to promote AI Mode named "Ask AI Mode anything." It gives you ideas on how to "Explore" new or related topics in AI Mode.

Sandeep posted about this on X and shared this screenshot. I cannot replicate this, so I suspect this is newish:

Google Ask Ai Mode Anything Explore Carousel

Sachin also spotted this:

We've seen Google promote AI Mode a lot and covered tons of examples here.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.

 

