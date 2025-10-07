Google Search is testing a new carousel to promote AI Mode named "Ask AI Mode anything." It gives you ideas on how to "Explore" new or related topics in AI Mode.
Sandeep posted about this on X and shared this screenshot. I cannot replicate this, so I suspect this is newish:
Sachin also spotted this:
@brodieseo @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/9WAI9Rjzmk— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) October 5, 2025
We've seen Google promote AI Mode a lot and covered tons of examples here.
Forum discussion at X.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.