Google Adds Google NotebookLM To User-Triggered Fetchers

Oct 9, 2025 - 7:05 am 4 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Lizzi Google Crawley

Google added Google NotebookLM to the list of Google crawlers, under the list of user-triggered fetchers. Google said they added this user-agent "based on feedback."

User-triggered fetchers are part of tools and product functions where the end user triggers a fetch. For example, Google Site Verifier acts on the request of a user.

Google added the Google-NotebookLM to the list of user-triggered fetchers over here.

It reads, "The Google-NotebookLM fetcher requests individual URLs that NotebookLM users have provided as sources for their projects."

Here is a screenshot:

Google Notebooklm User Triggered Fetchers

Forum discussion at X.

Image credit Lizzi Sassman

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Volatility, AI Mode Expands Again, Business Profiles Insights, Bing Places Updates & Google and Microsoft Ad News

Oct 10, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

New: Google Business Profile Report Negative Review Extortion Scams

Oct 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Missed Growth Opportunities Tab

Oct 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Web Analytics

GA4 Surge In Organic Search Traffic But Search Console Flat

Oct 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Voice Search Now Powered By Speech-to-Retrieval (S2R)

Oct 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing SEO

Microsoft Ads Posts On How To Optimize For AI Search Answers

Oct 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Pawrtying With Dooglers
Next Story: New Google Business Profiles Insights

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.