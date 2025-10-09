Google added Google NotebookLM to the list of Google crawlers, under the list of user-triggered fetchers. Google said they added this user-agent "based on feedback."
User-triggered fetchers are part of tools and product functions where the end user triggers a fetch. For example, Google Site Verifier acts on the request of a user.
Google added the Google-NotebookLM to the list of user-triggered fetchers over here.
It reads, "The Google-NotebookLM fetcher requests individual URLs that NotebookLM users have provided as sources for their projects."
Here is a screenshot:
Forum discussion at X.
Image credit Lizzi Sassman