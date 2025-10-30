About a week ago, if you searched for [disney account] and looked at the Disney search result listing in Google Search, you'd see a sitelink that reads, "Black hat SEO approaches..." And guess what, that sitelink is still live.

I tweeted about it last Sunday, and so did the whole SEO community and to my surprise, several days later, it is still live.

Um - Disney doing some advanced SEO? :) probably some SEOs having fun? via George Kamide pic.twitter.com/vCwoYP3gRo — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 26, 2025

Here is a screenshot from this morning:

I am really surprised Google has not addressed this. I mean, it just looks super bad. Google has said login pages do challenge them but they also spoke about how to get your login page as a sitelink before. I am not sure why this embarrasing sitelink is still live, for such a visible navigational query, for such a big brand.

Brett Tabke covered it saying negative SEO still works. Glenn Gabe dug into the negative SEO links helping with this:

This is still showing. LOL. Doesn't mean it's impacting rankings (nothing changed there) but clearly a system is using that anchor text when populating sitelinks -> Disney's sitelinks still showing Black hat SEO packages



See the sitelinks below as of this morning and some of the… pic.twitter.com/Vr7uBuH3Hw — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 29, 2025

Cryus covered it:

Oh, when you click on the link, you are taken to the Disney account login page.

But yea, it is still live today... You'd think Google would address this one sooner?

Forum discussion at X.