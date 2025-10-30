Disney Google Sitelinks Blackhat SEO Hack Still Live

Oct 30, 2025
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Disney Halloween

About a week ago, if you searched for [disney account] and looked at the Disney search result listing in Google Search, you'd see a sitelink that reads, "Black hat SEO approaches..." And guess what, that sitelink is still live.

I tweeted about it last Sunday, and so did the whole SEO community and to my surprise, several days later, it is still live.

Here is a screenshot from this morning:

Disney Sitelinks Blackhat Seo Hack

I am really surprised Google has not addressed this. I mean, it just looks super bad. Google has said login pages do challenge them but they also spoke about how to get your login page as a sitelink before. I am not sure why this embarrasing sitelink is still live, for such a visible navigational query, for such a big brand.

Brett Tabke covered it saying negative SEO still works. Glenn Gabe dug into the negative SEO links helping with this:

Cryus covered it:

Oh, when you click on the link, you are taken to the Disney account login page.

But yea, it is still live today... You'd think Google would address this one sooner?

Forum discussion at X.

 

