This week, we have a status update on the ongoing Google December 2025 core update. Google also said it does not pre-announce core updates or quality updates. Gemini 3 Flash now powers Google AI Mode. Google Search Live gets a conversational language upgrade with the help of Gemini. Google’s Danny Sullivan and John Mueller spoke about SEO for AI and more. Nick Fox from Google said optimizing for AI Search is the same as for traditional search. Google Search Console’s performance reports are now fixed and up-to-date, and so are the page indexing reports. Google Search Console’s average position number is bouncing around for sites. Google explained how it uses JavaScript to execute noindex tags on pages. Google also warned about canonical links with JavaScript. Google also said that it might not render JS pages that do not have 200 status codes. Google fixed a bug with the disappearing reviews. Meanwhile, review appeals are severely delayed before the holidays. Google also changed how Q&As work in local search. Google Search snippets may now show read more links. Google is testing super-long AI-generated snippets. Bing is testing a plus sign in the search bar for search with an image and make an image. Bing is testing showing more search results buttons. Bing is testing underlines in search ads. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

