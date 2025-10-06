Test: Google AI Overviews Show More Button Jumps Into AI Mode

Oct 6, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Ai Robot

Google is testing having the "Show More" button within AI Overviews jump you directly into AI Mode as opposed to loading more of the AI Overview beneath it. This appears to be a test, as I am unable to replicate it.

Normally, when you click the show more button under the AI Overview, it loads more text, with a carousel of citations. This test bypasses the text and citations and jumps you into AI Mode, which is obviously not great for publishers.

This was spotted by Harpreet over the weekend who posted the following video on X:

Google Ai Overviews Show More Button Into Ai Mode

To compare, this is what I see:

Normal Google Ai Overview

This was also spotted by Brodie Clark - here are the full videos of this:

I am not sure I like this but hey, Google is always testing...

Forum discussion at X.

 

