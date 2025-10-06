Google is testing having the "Show More" button within AI Overviews jump you directly into AI Mode as opposed to loading more of the AI Overview beneath it. This appears to be a test, as I am unable to replicate it.

Normally, when you click the show more button under the AI Overview, it loads more text, with a carousel of citations. This test bypasses the text and citations and jumps you into AI Mode, which is obviously not great for publishers.

This was spotted by Harpreet over the weekend who posted the following video on X:

To compare, this is what I see:

This was also spotted by Brodie Clark - here are the full videos of this:

Time to buckle up. In 🇨🇦 Google’s AI Overview now leads directly into AI Mode on mobile.



Is this something new @rustybrick? pic.twitter.com/RtqOSyex62 — Harpreet (@harpreetchatha_) October 4, 2025

This could very well be the “AI Mode as the future of Search” experience we’ve been expecting.



Google is now integrating the AI Mode experience with AI overviews in a more seamless way on mobile, with the ‘show more’ button to expand the AI overview now leading directly to the… pic.twitter.com/aEFr9Gksjr — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) October 5, 2025

I am not sure I like this but hey, Google is always testing...

Forum discussion at X.