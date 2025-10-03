Google Confirms Google Search Serving Issue

Google has confirmed a Google Search serving issue that is currently ongoing and impacting serving "some pages in some locales." This is a large enough issue that Google posted about it on its Google Search Status Dashboard.

Google said there is an ongoing data center, so hopefully when that data center issue is resolved, this will be resolved this it as well.

Google posted at 5:21 pm ET:

There's an ongoing data center issue that may impact serving of some pages in some locales. We're working on identifying the root cause. The next update will be within 24 hours.

Google also posted about this on Bluesky:

Serving is experiencing an ongoing issue - There's an ongoing data center issue that may impact serving of some pages in some locales. We're working on identifying the root cause. The next update will be within 24 hours. (source) #seo

— Google Search status dashboard bot (@search-status-bot.bsky.social) October 3, 2025 at 5:23 PM

If you are noticing some weird traffic patterns from Google Search right now, this may be why.

I am going offline for 25 hours or so now but Google should have an update within that timeframe.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

