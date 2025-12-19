Google is testing a number of new sports-related search features within Google Search. These include a "What's new" section, "Discover more" section, a Play-by-play section, What people are saying and more. And some of these features, when clicked, take you into AI Mode.

These changes were spotted by Glenn Gabe and Matsushita Sotaro over the past few weeks or so.

Here are some of these screenshots they shared - I'll embed all the screenshots below:

Love sports? Google's SERP is filled with interesting features during college football games. Noticed this yesterday while checking the Alabama/OU score. Everything from play-by-play to Live 'what people are saying' to scoring summary to short videos to win probability... Pretty… pic.twitter.com/1maEmrppmB — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 16, 2025

More sports features showing up in the SERPs. This time I was seeing a "What's new" feature that provided a Discover-like feed based on the player I searched for. Each listing was AIO-like where you could tap the publisher list for more articles. Then at the bottom there was a… pic.twitter.com/IWheRLKV7I — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 15, 2025

I don't search for sports stuff too often but I was not able to replicate most of these on Safari iOS.

Forum discussion at posts above.