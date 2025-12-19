Google Search Testing New Sports Features

Google is testing a number of new sports-related search features within Google Search. These include a "What's new" section, "Discover more" section, a Play-by-play section, What people are saying and more. And some of these features, when clicked, take you into AI Mode.

These changes were spotted by Glenn Gabe and Matsushita Sotaro over the past few weeks or so.

Here are some of these screenshots they shared - I'll embed all the screenshots below:

Google Search New Sports Features2

Google Search New Sports Features3

Google Search New Sports Features

I don't search for sports stuff too often but I was not able to replicate most of these on Safari iOS.

Forum discussion at posts above.

 

