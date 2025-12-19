Google Business Profiles Verification Issue Form Updated

Google Business Profiles Verification Issue Support Form Updated

Google has updated the Google Business Profiles verification issues support form. This makes it easier to pick a specific issue you had when trying to verify a business within Google Business Profiles.

This change was spotted by Claudia Tomina who posted about it on LinkedIn and wrote, "Google just revamped the verification-issue options inside GBP support forms." She explained, "The form finally reflects the actual problems businesses run into instead of forcing everyone into the same generic bucket."

Here is a screenshot of the updated form:

"With these new, specific issue types, Google can finally see what’s causing verification failures across the board. Better data and (hopefully) fewer broken verification loops in the long run," Claudia Tomina added.

This should help both the business owners and Google speed up verification issues.

