Google Business Profiles Quick Google Posts Across Multiple Profiles

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps Posts

Now if you manage multiple Google Business Profiles, when you add a Google Post, Google will let you quickly add that same Google Post to other Google Business Profiles that you manage.

This update was spotted by Tim Capper who posted about this on X wrote, "You can now post an update across multiple Google Business Profiles." He shared a screenshot and wrote, "After posting this pop up appears if you want to add to other profile."

Google Posts Across Multiple Google Business Profiles

After you post a Google Post on one Business Profile, it will ask you if you want to "Copy the update to other profiles you manage" and then select which profiles.

This can be a huge time saver for some of you.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 17, 2025

Oct 17, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Deceptive Hide Ads Interface, Google Goldmine, Bing data-nosnippet & More

Oct 17, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Watch Google's Liz Reid Interviewed By WSJ On AI Search, Ad Clicks, Publishers

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Quick Google Posts Across Multiple Profiles

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Sending Push Notifications That Go To AI Mode Searches

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Updates Medicines Policy Regarding Prescription Drug Terms

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Sending Push Notifications That Go To AI Mode Searches
Next Story: Watch Google's Liz Reid Interviewed By WSJ On AI Search, Ad Clicks, Publishers

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.