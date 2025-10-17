Now if you manage multiple Google Business Profiles, when you add a Google Post, Google will let you quickly add that same Google Post to other Google Business Profiles that you manage.

This update was spotted by Tim Capper who posted about this on X wrote, "You can now post an update across multiple Google Business Profiles." He shared a screenshot and wrote, "After posting this pop up appears if you want to add to other profile."

After you post a Google Post on one Business Profile, it will ask you if you want to "Copy the update to other profiles you manage" and then select which profiles.

This can be a huge time saver for some of you.

