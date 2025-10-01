Google's spam update completed after almost a month rollout, it was pretty wild and got even more wild after the rollout completed.

Google AI Mode rolled out to more languages, is more visual, is testing agentic experiences and much more. Google Search Live is live in the US without an opt-in.

Google dropped the num parameter, causing a huge mess for so many of us. The third-party tools broke, Google Search Console reporting was off and significantly impacted and Google hired a anti-scraper. Search Console also deprecated some structured data types but gave us a new but old report.

Google updated the search quality raters guidelines with more information on AI Overviews and YMYL. Google has FastSearch and DarkSteel and we had more court document revelations.

Google Business Profile suspensions climb after some guidelines were updated.

And Google won't be broken up, even though it was ruled a monopoly. Google said the open web is in decline and then retracted that. Google also said searchers want AI OverviewsPenske sued Google over those AI Overviews.

Those were the some of the larger changes over the past month, make sure to check out the September 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed that.

Here are the bigger Google SEO stories from the past 30 days:

Google Algorithm Updates (Spam Update):

Google AI Mode & Overviews:Google Search Console:Google SEO:Google User Interface & Search Features/Changes:Google Business Profiles, Local & Merchant Center:Google News:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.