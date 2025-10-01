Google's spam update completed after almost a month rollout, it was pretty wild and got even more wild after the rollout completed.
Google AI Mode rolled out to more languages, is more visual, is testing agentic experiences and much more. Google Search Live is live in the US without an opt-in.
Google dropped the num parameter, causing a huge mess for so many of us. The third-party tools broke, Google Search Console reporting was off and significantly impacted and Google hired a anti-scraper. Search Console also deprecated some structured data types but gave us a new but old report.
Google updated the search quality raters guidelines with more information on AI Overviews and YMYL. Google has FastSearch and DarkSteel and we had more court document revelations.
Google Business Profile suspensions climb after some guidelines were updated.
And Google won't be broken up, even though it was ruled a monopoly. Google said the open web is in decline and then retracted that. Google also said searchers want AI OverviewsPenske sued Google over those AI Overviews.
Those were the some of the larger changes over the past month, make sure to check out the September 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed that.
Here are the bigger Google SEO stories from the past 30 days:
Google Algorithm Updates (Spam Update):
- Google's Wild August 2025 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google August 2025 Spam Update Heats Up Again
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated After August Spam Update
- Google AI Mode Now Supports Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese & English
- Google AI Mode Agentic Capabilities Opt In
- Google AI Mode Agentic Features Go Live For Some
- Google AI Mode With More Visual Responses
- Google AI Mode Coming To Chrome Address Bar
- Google Shopping Ask Stores AI Chat
- Google AI Mode Product Listings Tests AI-Generated Product Summaries
- Google AI Mode Travel Planning Gains More Features
- Google Darksteel AI Search Option Test
- Google AI Shopping - New Shopping Search Tab Test
- Google Showing AI Mode In Autocomplete Search Suggestions
- Google AI Mode Ask About Any Item
- Google AI Mode To Become Default For Google Search Soon (Maybe Not...)
- Google Search Console Reporting Change Since 100 Results Broke
- Google Kinda Comments On Search Console Impressions Dip
- Google Search Console Impressions Drop Impact With Google Blocking Bots
- Google Search Console Drops Support For 6 Deprecated Structured Data Types
- New (But Old) Google Search Console Achievements
- Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Gains AI Overview & YMYL Definitions
- PSA: Most Third Party Google Search Tracking Tools Are Broken
- Google Search Anti-Scraper Job Now Closed
- New Court Docs: Google Search User Interactions, User Data & Chrome Data
- New Court Docs: Google Search Index, Spam Score, PageRank & Glue
- Google FastSearch Is Faster Than Google Search
- What Is Google Question Fringe Score
- Google To Remove More Lodging Listings With Inaccurate Prices
- Google Announces Top Quality & Store Widget Again
- Google Search Tests Dropping 100 Search Results Parameter
- Google Search Live No Longer Requires Labs Opt-In Within US
- Google Tests AI Generated Search Snippet Summaries
- Google Search Tests Alternatives To People Also Search For
- Google Search Tests New Shaded Header Design Interface
- Google Tests Sitelinks Arrows On Left
- Google Search Bug Leads To Search Results Overwhelmed With Ads
- Google Large Sponsored Results Grouping Label Rolling Out To More
- Google Business Profile Suspensions Spike
- Google Business Profiles Links Policies & Guidelines Updated
- Google Business API Q&A Feature Going Away November 3 (Changes Coming?)
- Google Updated The Merchant Center Pricing Policies
- Google Tests New Directions Buttons In Local Pack
- Google Tests Replacing Hotel Review Stars For Website & Phone Number
- Google AI Overviews Citing Individual Reviews
- Google Won't Be Broken Up In Monopoly Case But Required To Share Search Data
- New Google Court Doc: Open Web Is In Rapid Decline
- Google: Searchers Want AI Summaries Over Links
- Rolling Stone Publisher (Penske) Sued Google Over AI Overviews
