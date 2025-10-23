Google AI Mode Fantasy Sports Updated & ChatGPT GPT-5 Instant Improved

Google has updated AI Mode for fantasy sports including adding in integration with FantasyPros. And OpenAI has improved the GPT-5 Instant model for signed-out users.

Nick Fox from Google wrote on X, "Just shipped some improvements to AI Mode for fantasy football season, including an integration with FantasyPros."

"If you're trying to figure out who to start/sit, AI Mode can bring in real-time updates and stats to help you out. Hopefully this advice for my team ages well," he added.

He then linked to [should I start darius slayton, mark andrews, juwan johnson, david njoku or jerome ford in my flex spot for my 2 qb ppr league?] query on AI Mode.

OpenAI wrote, "We’re updating the model for signed-out users to GPT-5 Instant, giving more people access to higher-quality responses by default."

So those are two smaller updates for AI Search across Google and OpenAI.

