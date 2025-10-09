Google Try On Adds Shoes & Expands To Australia, Canada and Japan

Google upgraded the Try On feature to now support shoes, in addition to other forms of clothing. Plus, Try on will soon also work in Australia, Canada and Japan, Google announced.

Google wrote, "Try on’s state-of-the-art AI accurately perceives shapes and depths, preserving those subtleties when showing you what something would look like on you. Finally, you can answer the age-old question: “Can I pull off these shoes?."

Here is a video of it in action:

To try on shoes, just tap on any product listing on Google, select the “try it on” button and add a full-length photo of yourself.

Forum discussion at X.

 

