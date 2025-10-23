The Google Search Console performance reports seem to be stuck and not updating since October 19/20th for all profiles and websites. The weird thing is that the 24 hour view does seem to have data but when you view it over the 7 day filter, it doesn't show anything from October 19th and onwards (some see October 20th).

Here is a random Google Search Console performance report chart I have access to:

When you click on the "dates" tab below, it also goes through October 19th and this is for all profiles I have access to.

There are a number of complaints about this on X:

These issues are not too uncommon for Search Console reporting. I do suspect it will be fixed soon and the data will show up fully at some point. I doubt this data is lost.

