Google Search Adds Price Tracking Graph For Each Retailer

Oct 20, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Price Tags

Google has added price tracking data charts for each retailer within Google Search. On the right side, after you click on a product, Google may show a price chart with pricing over time. Google may also let you click on the available merchants and retailers to see how the price has changed for that specific merchant over time.

This was spotted by SERP Alerts on X and I am able to replicate this in some browsers, not all.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Price Tracking Competitiors

Here is a screenshot:

Google Price Tracking Competitiors

Here is another example:

Forum discussion at X.

 

