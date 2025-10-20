Google has added price tracking data charts for each retailer within Google Search. On the right side, after you click on a product, Google may show a price chart with pricing over time. Google may also let you click on the available merchants and retailers to see how the price has changed for that specific merchant over time.

This was spotted by SERP Alerts on X and I am able to replicate this in some browsers, not all.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a screenshot:

Here is another example:

Can see this competitor price history drop-down within free listings being especially useful to customers.



You're able to select specific retailers to see how their pricing is trending for at least a couple of months.



In this example, you would likely hold off on purchasing… pic.twitter.com/zSpCCr6XGA — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) October 15, 2025

