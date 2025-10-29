Ad Tech Monopoly: Judge Rules Google Can't Relitigate Core Antitrust Facts

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google News

Google Broken Logo

A judge has ruled, giving Google a blow in its ad tech monopoly legal battle. This ruling should help the plaintiffs suing Google not get hung up in court as long as some expected, plus Google can't relitgate the core facts in that antitrust case. This is seperate from the soft ruling of the first part of the Google monopoly ruling.

The court documents are over here and it says:

Moving Plaintiffs assert that Google is foreclosed from relitigating substantially identical issues that were actually and necessarily decided in the E.D. Va. Action under principles of issue preclusion, also known as collateral estoppel. Google opposes these motions on various grounds. For reasons that will be explained, the motions will be granted to the extent indicated and otherwise denied.

This seems to mean, I am no lawyer, that the core issue is whether a prior victory the U.S. government won against Google in a Virginia court (the E.D. Va. Action) can be used as a shortcut by all the other private companies and individuals suing Google in New York. The judge essentially said "Yes, for many of the key facts, Google already lost, so it can't argue them again." This is called "issue preclusion" or collateral estoppel.

The judge ruled that Google must accept the following facts as true in the New York cases, because they were already proven in the Virginia trial:

(1) The Market is Defined:

  • The Products: There are two distinct markets in the ad world: publisher ad servers (software publishers use to manage ad space) and ad exchanges (the auction houses where buyers bid on the ad space).
  • The Scope: These markets are worldwide (excluding countries like China or Iran with restricted internet access).

(2) Google's Actions Were Illegal:

The judge agreed that Google must accept the finding that it engaged in actions that were designed to protect and maintain its dominant position, which violates antitrust law. These actions include:

  • Unlawful Tying: Forcing publishers to use Google's ad server (DoubleClick for Publishers or DFP) if they wanted to use Google's ad exchange (AdX). This is illegal under Section 1 of the Sherman Act.
  • Specific Anti-Competitive Practices: Google is legally bound by the finding that the following four practices were illegal ways to protect its monopoly: (A) First Look, (B) Last Look, (C) Dynamic Revenue Share and (D) Unified Pricing Rules.

The plaintiffs still have to prove two things:

(1) Antitrust Injury: That Google's illegal actions specifically harmed them.

(2) Damages: How much money Google's actions cost them

Here is Jason's Kint summary of this, which is way better than I posted above:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Preferred Audience For Promotions Restrictions

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google News

Ad Tech Monopoly: Judge Rules Google Can't Relitigate Core Antitrust Facts

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Tests Reviews & Overview Buttons

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Undocumented Google User Agent For GeminiiOS

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 28, 2025

Oct 28, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Query Groups Report Comes To Google Search Console Insights

Oct 28, 2025 - 7:51 am
 
Previous Story: Google Local Service Ads Tests Reviews & Overview Buttons
Next Story: Google Merchant Center Preferred Audience For Promotions Restrictions

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.