Oct 28, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Bar

Google has expanded access to the Google Business Profiles' what's happening feature to multi-location restaurants and bars in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. When it launched in May it was only available for single-location restaurants.

This feature is for bars or restaurants to better promote events, deals, and specials prominently at the top of their Google Business Profile.

This was announced by Google's Lisa Landsman on Friday afternoon on LinkedIn, Lisa wrote:

This is a great option for driving real-time foot traffic. It automatically surfaces the unique specials, live music, or events you're already promoting at a specific location, catching customers at the exact moment they're deciding where to eat or grab a cocktail.

It's incredibly simple to get started. The feature pulls content directly from Google Posts and linked social media accounts.

We've already seen excellent results from testing and look forward to hearing how this works for you! Note: this feature is only available for restaurants & bars, but we hope to expand to more categories soon.

Here are some screenshots of this:

Google Business Profiles Whats Happening

Gbp Whats Happening

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

