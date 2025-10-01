Google AI Overviews With Sticky Citations As You Scroll

Google is testing having the citations stick to the top (of the AI Overview section only) as you scroll down past the AI Overview. This keeps those citations more in view, as you scroll over the AI Overview.

This was first spotted by SERPAlerts on X who wrote, "Google is testing out a sticky citations format on desktop for AI overviews, making it so the first citation stays with the user on scroll. Normally, AI overview citations remain stationary and will be scrolled out of view."

I was able to replicate this, so here is a GIF if it in action:

Google Ai Overviews Sticky Citations

Here is another video of this in action:

Forum discussion at X.

 

