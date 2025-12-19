Google Ads recently added a beta to bring in videos from your social campaigns into your ad campaigns. And now, Google is testing bringing in videos in Merchant Center.

This change was spotted by Rakshit Shetty who posted a screenshot on LinkedIn. He wrote, "After adding Social video imports, Google Ads has now unlocked another powerful source."

Here is his screenshot:

He added "This means:

Product-linked videos auto-surface during ad creation

Faster creative setup for retail & ecom brands

Better relevance between products and video ads

Stronger performance for PMax retail campaigns

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.