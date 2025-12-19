Google Ads Tests Video Assets From Merchant Center

Dec 19, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Warehouse

Google Ads recently added a beta to bring in videos from your social campaigns into your ad campaigns. And now, Google is testing bringing in videos in Merchant Center.

This change was spotted by Rakshit Shetty who posted a screenshot on LinkedIn. He wrote, "After adding Social video imports, Google Ads has now unlocked another powerful source."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Videos Merchant Center

He added "This means:

  • Product-linked videos auto-surface during ad creation
  • Faster creative setup for retail & ecom brands
  • Better relevance between products and video ads
  • Stronger performance for PMax retail campaigns

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Testing New Sports Features

Dec 19, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Video Assets From Merchant Center

Dec 19, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Verification Issue Support Form Updated

Dec 19, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google JavaScript Doc Now Says Non-200 HTTP Status Code Might Not Be Rendered

Dec 19, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 18, 2025

Dec 18, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's Danny Sullivan & John Mueller On SEO For AI: It's The Same

Dec 18, 2025 - 7:51 am
 
Previous Story: Google Business Profiles Verification Issue Support Form Updated
Next Story: Google Search Testing New Sports Features

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.